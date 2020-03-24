UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Doubles COVID-19 Relief Package For Businesses To $80Bln - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 03:12 PM

South Korea Doubles COVID-19 Relief Package for Businesses to $80Bln - President

South Korea will double its aid package for businesses affected by the coronavirus crisis to 100 trillion won (nearly $80 billion), President Moon Jae-in said at the emergency council's second meeting on Tuesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) South Korea will double its aid package for businesses affected by the coronavirus crisis to 100 trillion won (nearly $80 billion), President Moon Jae-in said at the emergency council's second meeting on Tuesday.

At the council's first meeting last week, the government unveiled a 50 trillion won relief package for small businesses.

"Now the whole world is in crisis... but we will protect our companies. The emergency financial package worth 50 trillion won � announced at the previous, inaugural meeting � will be significantly expanded to .

.. 100 trillion won," Moon said.

The relief measures would expand from small- and medium-sized enterprises to large corporations, he noted.

In addition, the country will revive a bond market stabilization fund similar to the one created during the 2008 financial crisis. In a bid to avert capital outflow, it will also create a securities market stabilization fund worth 10.7 trillion won, which is 20 times bigger that the one set up in 2008.

As of Tuesday, South Korea has confirmed a total of 9,037 coronavirus cases, including 120 fatalities.

Related Topics

World South Korea Market From Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Olympic Committee calls for postponement of Tok ..

9 minutes ago

'Asterix' co-creator Albert Uderzo dies aged 92

9 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) launches its first-e ..

10 minutes ago

Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh chairs meeting to streamli ..

10 minutes ago

Repatriated Pakistanis undergo Corona screening te ..

11 minutes ago

Intra district transport banned in Sukkur

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.