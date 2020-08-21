South Korea Has No Plans Yet to Purchase Foreign COVID-19 Vaccines - Ambassador

South Korea has not yet made any decision regarding the purchase of any foreign vaccines against the coronavirus, Ambassador to Russia Lee Sok-bae said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) South Korea has not yet made any decision regarding the purchase of any foreign vaccines against the coronavirus, Ambassador to Russia Lee Sok-bae said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The strategy of the government of the Republic of Korea is to support the development our own vaccine and to ensure quick export of foreign vaccines, but no exact decision has been made so far on the purchase of foreign vaccines," Lee said.

South Korea pursues a policy of "everyday life vaccination," which envisions strict compliance with hygiene rules and social distancing, the ambassador explained.

"We believe that prevention measures can be safer than quick development of a vaccine," Lee added.

Earlier in August, the Russian Health Ministry registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, named Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.