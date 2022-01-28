UrduPoint.com

South Korea Logs Record 16,000 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2022 | 12:11 PM

South Korea confirmed a record number of COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, reporting 16,096 infections on Friday amid the spread of the Omicron variant, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2022) South Korea confirmed a record number of COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, reporting 16,096 infections on Friday amid the spread of the Omicron variant, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

A dramatic rise in coronavirus cases was observed on Tuesday with 8,570 confirmed infections doubling four days later, according to the agency. The current number is also four-fold increase over about 3,800 cases reported on January 17.

Coronavirus-related fatalities went up by 24 to 6,678 compared to Thursday, but the number of critically ill patients dropped by 34 and reached 316, the media revealed.

Most of the cases per day were detected in Gyeonggi Province around Seoul, 5,143, followed by the capital with 3,946, according to the agency.

Meanwhile, health authorities warn that the daily rate might surge to 100,000 in the next few weeks, and the country has already worked out a revised virus response system that will enter into force on Saturday. The initiative includes testing stations at health institutions providing people with rapid antigen or PCR-tests, the agency added.

To date, over 85% of the 52-million population in South Korea have been fully vaccinated, and over 51% have received their booster vaccine doses, the health body said.

