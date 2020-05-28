South Korea re-imposes some social restrictions to combat new virus outbreaks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :South Korea re-imposed a series of coronavirus social distancing measures on Thursday, as a series of clusters threatened to challenge its success in containing the epidemic.

Museums, parks and art galleries in the Seoul metropolitan area will all be closed again for two weeks from Friday, said health minister Park Neung-hoo, while companies were urged to re-adopt flexible working practices, among other measures.

"We have decided to strengthen all quarantine measures in the metropolitan area for two weeks from tomorrow to June 14," he said.