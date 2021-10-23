UrduPoint.com

South Korea Reaches 70% Full Vaccination Goal - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 04:26 PM

South Korea's Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) announced on Saturday that the country's authorities have fully vaccinated 70% of the population, media reported

The total number of people vaccinated comes to about 35.94 million, the Yonhap news agency reported citing KDCA.

The country also plans to weaken certain COVID-19 restrictions at the start of November and introduce the "Living with COVID-19" scheme which will ease social distancing measures, according to the agency.

By the start of next week, the country's government will outline plans to reach the 85% fully vaccinated mark and thus reach herd-immunity.

Booster shots are yet to be enforced, however discussions on their introduction for people over the age of 60 have commenced, Yonhap reported.

South Korea started its vaccination campaign in late February. On Saturday, the KDCA reported 1,508 new positive coronavirus cases. Since the start of the pandemic, the country saw a total of around 350,000 positive cases and over 2,700 deaths.

