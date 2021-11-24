South Korea Records Highest Number of COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic - KDCA

South Korea on Wednesday recorded 4,115 positive COVID-19 cases, the highest number since the start of the pandemic, the Korean Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) South Korea on Wednesday recorded 4,115 positive COVID-19 cases, the highest number since the start of the pandemic, the Korean Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported.

The previous highest record of positive infections per day was 3,292 and was also set earlier this month.

Of the 4,115 newly acquired cases, 4,087 were local and 28 brought from abroad. South Korea's capital city, Seoul, reported 1,734 cases while the central Gyeonggi Province reported another 1,184 cases.

The number of seriously ill patients also reached a record level of 586 people, while 34 patients died in the same period, which is also the highest figure since July.

On November 1, Korea started its 'Living With COVID-19' plan which aims to ease COVID-19 restrictions in the country on a weekly basis through the end of February.

So far, 78.4% of South Korea's population has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The total number of people infected is 425,064.