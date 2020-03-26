UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Recovery Rate Nearly 45%

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 03:50 PM

South Korea recovery rate nearly 45%

The recovery rate for corona-virus patients in South Korea is over 44%, local media reported Thursday

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The recovery rate for corona-virus patients in South Korea is over 44%, local media reported Thursday.

According to daily Korea Herald, 4,144 COVID-19 patients 44.8% of South Korea's total 9,421 cases have "made full recoveries" since the country reported its first case on Jan. 20.

The number of cases reached 9,421 after 104 more were confirmed by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday, along with six fatalities that raised the death toll to 132, Yonhap news Agency reported. This was the 15th consecutive day that South Korea reported 100 or less cases.

A total of 4,966 patients remain under treatment, 56 of them in critical condition, while 414 were discharged from hospitals on Thursday. Both reports noted a rise in imported cases in South Korea, with the Korea Herald saying 86 of this week's new cases were from Europe, 45 from the U.

S., and eight from Asia.

The report said 284 of South Korea's total number of cases were people who had come from abroad. The government will start imposing 14-day mandatory self-quarantine for arrivals from the U.S. starting Friday.

A total of 364,942 people have been tested for the corona-virus in South Korea since Jan. 20, with 341,332 testing negative and 14,369 are awaiting test results, according to the Korea Herald.

After first appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel corona-virus has spread to at least 175 countries and territories, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than 472,700 cases have been reported worldwide since last December, with the death toll above 21,300 and over 115,000 successful recoveries.

Related Topics

Europe China Wuhan South Korea December Media From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan contributes to 66 worldwide studies on Co ..

10 minutes ago

Russian Government Has Enough Funds to Help People ..

11 minutes ago

Malawi vice president sues president over electora ..

10 minutes ago

World economy to contract in 2020 due to coronavir ..

10 minutes ago

London hospitals facing 'tsunami' of virus patient ..

8 minutes ago

Britain, eurozone face 2.0% recession this year: S ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.