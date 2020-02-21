UrduPoint.com
South Korea Reports 48 More Coronavirus Cases, Total 204: Authorities

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 04:57 PM

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 48 more coronavirus cases Friday afternoon, adding to 52 it announced in the morning, bringing the nationwide total to 204.

Among the latest cases, 46 were connected to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the southern city of Daegu, the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.

