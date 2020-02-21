South Korea reports 48 more coronavirus cases, total 204: authorities

South Korea reported 48 more coronavirus cases Friday afternoon, adding to 52 it announced in the morning, bringing the nationwide total to 204

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 48 more coronavirus cases Friday afternoon, adding to 52 it announced in the morning, bringing the nationwide total to 204.

Among the latest cases, 46 were connected to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the southern city of Daegu, the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.