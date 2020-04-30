UrduPoint.com
South Korea Reports Zero New Domestic Coronavirus Cases

Thu 30th April 2020

South Korea reports zero new domestic coronavirus cases

South Korea reported zero new locally transmitted coronavirus cases Thursday, the first time no infections have been recorded since the disease was detected in the country more than 70 days ago

The country reported one new death, taking the toll to 247.

The country reported one new death, taking the toll to 247.

South Korea has seen 10,765 cases since its first infection was reported on February 18.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

