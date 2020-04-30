South Korea reports zero new domestic coronavirus cases

South Korea reported zero new locally transmitted coronavirus cases Thursday, the first time no infections have been recorded since the disease was detected in the country more than 70 days ago

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :South Korea reported zero new locally transmitted coronavirus cases Thursday, the first time no infections have been recorded since the disease was detected in the country more than 70 days ago.

The country reported one new death, taking the toll to 247.

South Korea has seen 10,765 cases since its first infection was reported on February 18.