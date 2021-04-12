UrduPoint.com
South Korea Says Found No Link Between Covid-19 Vaccination, Deaths - Reports

Mon 12th April 2021 | 03:25 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) South Korea's Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) found no link between COVID-19 vaccines and the deaths of several people who got vaccinated, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.

According to the South Korean news agency, the KDCA investigated 11 out of the 47 deaths of people who received either AstraZeneca or Pfizer Inc. vaccines and found that all 11 were over 70 years old and had pre-existing health conditions.

The Korean authorities have stressed that the effects of the COVID-19 vaccines have been carefully studied in clinical trials and pledged to conduct an epidemiological survey of the remaining reported deaths.

The KDCA added that out of four cases of serious health issues only one was linked to the vaccines; a man in his 20's was diagnosed with cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) after receiving an AstraZeneca shot, but has since recovered.

According to the European drug agency, no links were found between rare cases of CVST and the AstraZeneca vaccine.

South Korea has recently changed guidelines on AstraZenca, limiting its use to people over the age of 30.

The Korean government has said it will cover hospital bills for treatment in case people see serious side effects after receiving their COVID-19 vaccines.

