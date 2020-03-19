UrduPoint.com
South Korea Sees COVID-19 Spike As New Clusters Discovered - Reports

South Korea on Thursday saw 152 new cases of COVID-19 after four days of reporting fewer than 100 cases daily as a new cluster of infection was discovered in a nursing home in the hardest-hit city of Daegu, according to state news agency Yonhap

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) South Korea on Thursday saw 152 new cases of COVID-19 after four days of reporting fewer than 100 cases daily as a new cluster of infection was discovered in a nursing home in the hardest-hit city of Daegu, according to state news agency Yonhap.

The Daegu metropolitan government announced that 57 elderly people and 18 medical staff - 75 in total - were infected at a nursing hospital in the city.

Other smaller clusters were discovered at a call center in capital city Seoul and a protestant church in the surrounding region, Gyeonggi, the agency reported.

The Korean Center for Disease Control (KCDC) also counted 7 coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number to 91.

The number of recovered patients rose to 1,947, with 407 newly discharged individuals, KCDC's numbers show.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Health and Welfare announced it will be imposing mandatory quarantine on all entrants, Korean nationals and foreigners, starting on Thursday.

Arrivals will also be obligated to undergo medical assessments and fill out a questionnaire before leaving the country's international airports, the ministry said in a communique about the new measures.

The Korean authorities remain on high alert, with Daegu and North Gyeongsang province still designated as disaster zones, but the number of new infections is nowhere near as high as those reported in late February, once reaching over 900 new cases in one day.

