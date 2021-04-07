UrduPoint.com
South Korea Suspends Vaccination With AstraZeneca - KDCA

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 04:43 PM

South Korea will suspend the ongoing AstraZeneca vaccination for citizens aged less that 60 years amid reports of thrombosis cases, and will also postpone inoculation for education facilities staffers, which was due to start this week, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Wednesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) South Korea will suspend the ongoing AstraZeneca vaccination for citizens aged less that 60 years amid reports of thrombosis cases, and will also postpone inoculation for education facilities staffers, which was due to start this week, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Wednesday.

"Vaccination of employees of special and children education institutions, school health workers, and those working in care homes for disabled people and kindergartens will be postponed.

The ongoing vaccination with AstraZeneca for people under the age of 60 is temporarily suspended," the KDCA said in a statement.

"This is a proactive measure, taking into consideration that the safety of those being vaccinated against COVID-19 is our priority," KDCA chief Jeong Eun-kyeong said.

Quite many countries have already suspended vaccination with AstraZeneca due to the reported thromboembolic complications in those vaccinated. The European regulator is investigating the incidents,

