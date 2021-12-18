South Korea Tightens COVID-19 Measures Amid Continued Surge in Cases - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) South Korea has once again tightened its COVID-19 safety measures on Saturday, amid a consistent surge in daily positive COVID-19 cases, national media reported.

The number of new COVID patients fails to fall below 7,000 for the fourth consecutive day, with record high of critical cases.

The number of people at private gatherings must drop to four from the previous six in Seoul and eight elsewhere in the country, the Yonhap news agency reported. The measures will be in place at least until January 2.

A 9:00-10:00 p.m. curfew will be imposed on a number of local businesses.

People who have been fully inoculated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to visit restaurants and cafes with friends and family, meanwhile those who did not get vaccinated will only be able to dine alone or use delivery and take away services, the news agency added.

Many schools will continue with online teaching or have a 75% capacity from Monday and the number of people who can gather in festive outdoor activities shall not exceed 300.

South Korea's government has previously tightened COVID-19 restrictions in November to combat the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain. South Korean President Moon Jae-in ordered authorities to enhance anti-virus measures at the country's border to prevent the variant from entering the country and a 10-day mandatory quarantine for all returning passangers was reintroduced.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) has reported on Saturday 7,314 new COVID-19 cases, 1,016 of those were reported to be severe and 740 people were admitted to the hospital. Cases are surging despite 81% of the country's entire population having been fully vaccinated against the disease.