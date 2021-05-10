UrduPoint.com
South Korean Company Celltrion Begins Global COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Supply

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 01:17 PM

South Korean pharmaceutical company Celltrion launched the global supply of its COVID-19 antibody treatment, according to Celltrion Healthcare, an affiliate managing overseas deals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) South Korean pharmaceutical company Celltrion launched the global supply of its COVID-19 antibody treatment, according to Celltrion Healthcare, an affiliate managing overseas deals.

The company signed a contract with Pakistan to export around 100,000 pills of Rekirona, enough for 30,000 people.

"Talks are also currently under way to export Rekirona to other countries in Europe and South America, as well as India," a company official said as quoted by Yonhap news Agency.

Rekirona is a monoclonal antibody drug, designed to battle COVID-19. It has been administered to COVID-19 patients in South Korea who are at higher risk to contracting the disease.

The company has also said that they have completed a phase three clinical trial in over 10 countries to make sure the safety and efficacy of the treatment is valid.

