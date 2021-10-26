South Korean Leader Pledges ASEAN Countries $5Mln Worth of COVID Vaccines

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) South Korean President Moon Jae-in promised on Tuesday to deliver $5 million worth of coronavirus vaccine doses to the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

"The Republic of Korea will accelerate vaccine supplies to ASEAN countries by allocating additional five million Dollars to the COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund, strengthen cooperation in the stability of global supplies and contribute to the recovery of the ASEAN economy," Moon said during a virtual speech at the 22nd ASEAN summit.

Moon expressed hope that the summit will allow South Korea to strengthen its strategic allied relations with the ASEAN countries and raise them to a new level.

"It is very important that today, through the joint statement of South Korea - ASEAN, we will strengthen our further community of peace and prosperity, where a person takes the central place.

We will make every effort to complete the ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) this year, and the early entry into force of South Korea's free trade agreements concluded today with Cambodia and the Philippines," the South Korean president said.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations was founded in 1967 and today unites ten Southeast Asian countries - Brunei, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines. Since the beginning of 2021, the chairmanship of the ASEAN has been transferred from Vietnam to Brunei on the principle of rotation.