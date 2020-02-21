UrduPoint.com
South Korean Military Announces First 3 Coronavirus Cases Among Personnel - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 12:38 PM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) Three cases of coronavirus were confirmed among South Korean military personnel amid a surge of the infection in the country, media reported on Friday.

According to state news agency Yonhap, the Army, the Navy and the Air Force each reported one case, but authorities fear the number might be higher, as a large number of military officers have visited the southeastern city of Daegu, where more than half of the 156 cases countrywide have been detected.

South Korea's Defense Ministry said that those who have come into contact with the three soldiers were quarantined as a preemptive measure, as suspected cases are being tested.

Earlier, Health Minister Chung Sye-kyun declared Daegu and the surrounding regions to be "special care zones," as cases in the country have jumped by 50 percent overnight � by 52 cases.

The novel coronavirus disease, dubbed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization (WHO), was first detected in the city of Wuhan, located in China's Hubei Province, in late December and has since spread to more than 25 other countries. The outbreak has already left over 76,000 people infected worldwide and resulted in more than 2,200 deaths.

