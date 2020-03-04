UrduPoint.com
South Korean President Cancels Foreign Trips To Focus On COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 12:55 PM

South Korean President Cancels Foreign Trips to Focus on COVID-19

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has canceled his March trips to Turkey, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates to focus on combating the domestic outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the presidential press office said Wednesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in has canceled his March trips to Turkey, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates to focus on combating the domestic outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the presidential press office said Wednesday.

"President Moon Jae-in had consulted and prepared a detailed schedule to visit the UAE, Egypt and Turkey.

However, in response to the recent nationwide spread of COVID-19, we have decided not to go ahead with the trips," presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok said in a statement.

The three nations have expressed their understanding and agreed to organize telephone conversations between their respective leaders to discuss coronavirus response measures, among other issues, the statement added.

South Korea is experiencing the largest coronavirus outbreak outside China with over 5,300 cases. So far, 28 have died from the disease.

