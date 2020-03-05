UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korean President Receives Letter Of Support From Kim Amid COVID-19 Surge - Seoul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 01:46 PM

South Korean President Receives Letter of Support From Kim Amid COVID-19 Surge - Seoul

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a letter to President Moon Jae-in with words of support for South Koreans amid the surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) diagnoses in the country, the presidential office said on Thursday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a letter to President Moon Jae-in with words of support for South Koreans amid the surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) diagnoses in the country, the presidential office said on Thursday.

The message, delivered on Wednesday, came amid reports that the number of COVID-19 cases in South Korea had risen by 438 to 5,766. The death toll has also gone up to 35. North Korea has not yet reported any coronavirus cases in the country.

"The North's leader said he will quietly support South Korea's fight against COVID-19 and showed his constant friendship and trust toward Moon," Yoon Do-han, the office's spokesperson, said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

Kim also expressed concern about Moon's health and said he believed South Korea would overcome the outbreak.

The chairman further shared his "frank" thoughts with regard to the situation on the Korean Peninsula, according to the South Korean presidential office.

Moon has already replied to the letter, in which he expressed gratitude to his North Korean counterpart, the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

South Korea North Korea Kim Jong Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Altering territory of IOJK, a grave violation of i ..

6 minutes ago

Beijing hospital confirms nervous system infection ..

11 minutes ago

Rain related incidents in KP claims five lives

11 minutes ago

China uses stem cell therapy to treat severe COVID ..

11 minutes ago

"Creative Art and Pakistani Women Writers" seminar ..

2 minutes ago

Residential building collapses in Karachi city

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.