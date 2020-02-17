UrduPoint.com
South Korean Scientists Start Research To Develop Vaccine Against Coronavirus - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 12:17 PM

South Korea has begun research to create medication and a vaccine against the novel coronavirus using samples of blood taken from those infected, media reported on Monday, citing the authoritie

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) South Korea has begun research to create medication and a vaccine against the novel coronavirus using samples of blood taken from those infected, media reported on Monday, citing the authorities.

Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have started supporting local studies in carrying out tests with blood samples of infected people, the Yonhap news agency reported. The main goal of these experiments is to find so-called candidate antibodies that could be developed in drugs against coronavirus.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Korea now stands at 30, while nine fully recovered patients have been released from hospitals across the country so far.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in China's Wuhan, located in the province of Hubei, in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. In mainland China, the virus has already resulted in 1,770 fatalities, with 70,548 people having been infected. Outside of China, nearly 800 people have contracted the virus, including two cases in Russia.

