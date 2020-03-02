UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korean Sect Leader Apologises Over Coronavirus Spread

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 12:46 PM

South Korean sect leader apologises over coronavirus spread

The leader of a South Korean sect linked to more than half the country's 4,000-plus coronavirus cases apologised Monday for the spread of the disease

Gapyeong, South Korea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The leader of a South Korean sect linked to more than half the country's 4,000-plus coronavirus cases apologised Monday for the spread of the disease.

"I would like to offer my sincere apology to the people on behalf of the members," said Shincheonji head Lee Man-hee, his voice breaking.

The 88-year-old twice got down on his knees to bow before reporters in Gapyeong, his head to the floor.

"Although it was not intentional, many people have been infected," he said.

"We put our utmost efforts but were unable to prevent it all. I seek the forgiveness of the people.

"I am very thankful to the government for its efforts. I also seek the forgiveness of the government." Lee is revered by his followers as the "Promised Pastor" who will take 144,000 people with him to heaven on the Day of Judgement, and his group is often condemned as a cult.

A 61-year-old female member developed a fever on February 10 but attended at least four church services in Daegu -- the country's fourth-largest city with a population of 2.5 million and the centre of the outbreak -- before being diagnosed.

South Korea's case numbers are expected to rise further as authorities carry out checks on more than 260,000 people associated Shincheonji.

Seoul's city government has asked prosecutors to press charges, including murder, against him and 11 other sect leaders for failing to cooperate in containing the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Lee insisted that the group was "actively cooperating with the government".

"We will do our best and not spare human and material support," he added, pausing occasionally to wipe tears from his eyes as protesters shouted abuse.

Related Topics

Murder Daegu North Korea February Church All From Government Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

'Drive-through' testing centers expand across S. K ..

1 minute ago

Tokyo stocks rebound after BoJ statement on virus

2 minutes ago

First Russian Aurus Senat Luxury Car for Private C ..

2 minutes ago

Most Asia markets rise

2 minutes ago

JUI-F Chief’s life is under threat: KP Police

34 minutes ago

SAARC Chamber terms US-Taliban Peace Accord a harb ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.