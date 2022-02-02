South Korea has reported more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, marking the highest peak since the onset of the pandemic, as the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain amid the Lunar New Year holidays drives up infections, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Wednesday

In total, the country registered 20,270 new cases in the last 24 hours, including 20,111 local and 159 imported from abroad. Seoul has reported 4,209 new infections. Another 6,050 cases have been detected in the central province of Gyeonggi-do.

The previous record of 18,343 new cases was set just the day before, on February 1.

In total, 884,310 people were infected in South Korea during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the past 24 hours, 15 deaths of patients with COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the country's total coronavirus death toll to 6,787.

Earlier in January, South Korea extended strict COVID-19 restrictions, including a 9 p.m. curfew for food establishments, limits on the private gatherings, as well as the mandatory vaccine pass program at multiuse facilities. The decision was reportedly made due to the concerns about the mass movement of Koreans during the forthcoming Lunar New Year, the country's main holiday that fell on February 1.