South Korea's Moon Warns Of Stricter Measures Amid Spike In Daily COVID-19 Cases

Mon 05th April 2021 | 04:08 PM





MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday said that more stringent measures are in the pipeline against violations of social distancing rules and other epidemiological restrictions due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

"The government has no other choice but to apply a zero-tolerance principle over such behaviors, while taking coronavirus control and prevention measures more thoroughly," Moon said at the government meeting, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The president added that South Korea's goal was to vaccinate at least 12 million people by June and achieve herd immunity by November of this year.

According to the media outlet, the daily number of COVID-19 infections in the country hovers around 500.

South Korea rolled out its mass vaccination campaign in late February. Medical staff, as well as employees and residents of nursing homes, were among the first to receive COVID-19 shots, while the immunization of senior citizens started in late March.

The East Asian nation has so far recorded over 106,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 1,750 related deaths.

