Spain Confirms Over 2,800 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, 235 Deaths - Health Ministry

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Spain has registered more than 2,800 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing total to 19,980 cases, Fernando Simon, the director of the Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies of the Health Ministry, said on Friday.

Moreover, 235 people have died over the same period, bringing the total death toll to 1,002, according to Simon. The number of recoveries have reached 1,588.

Spain overtook Iran by the number of coronavirus cases and is only behind China and Italy now.