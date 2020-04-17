UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 19,500

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 05:01 PM

Spain coronavirus death toll nears 19,500

Spain's death toll increased to nearly 19,500, government figures showed on Friday

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Spain's death toll increased to nearly 19,500, government figures showed on Friday.

The country reported 585 new fatalities in the past 24 hours, but said it had revised its counting mechanism, making the figures difficult to compare with previous tolls.

The total number of deaths in Spain now stands at 19,478, the third-highest in the world after the United States and Italy.

Overnight, the government issued revised guidelines for reporting deaths in order to homogenise data from the country's 17 autonomous regions in an apparent move to eliminate any deaths where the patient had not been tested for COVID-19.

But such a methodology has proven controversial with Madrid and Catalonia, the two worst-hit regions, who this week insisted they had thousands more victims than the official count.

The national death toll on Friday was the highest daily figure since Sunday when 619 people died in 24 hours.

The data also revised down the number of people who had recovered from COVID-19, giving an overall total of 72,963.

But the number of cases did correlate with earlier figures, showing an increase of 5,252 new cases, bringing the overall total to 188,068.

"It must be recognised that that number of dead is much higher," Ignacio Aguado, vice-president of Madrid's regional government, told Spain's RNE radio.

"We're only talking about those who have died in hospital after testing positive, but people are also dying in old people's residences and at home without having being tested, so we will never know the real number (of deaths) in this tragedy."

Related Topics

Dead World Died Madrid Spain Italy United States Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Khalifa Foundation launches &#039;Ramadan Ration&# ..

6 minutes ago

129 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

4 minutes ago

Almost 300 evacuated from Venezuela to Spain

4 minutes ago

COVID-19, PTA extends deadline for blocking of IME ..

2 minutes ago

Google Saw 18Mln Malicious Emails, 240Mln Spam Mes ..

2 minutes ago

Former darts champion Anderson out of PDC Home Tou ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.