Spain coronavirus death toll nears 19,500: govt

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Spain's death toll increased to nearly 19,500, government figures showed on Friday.

The country reported 585 new fatalities in the past 24 hours, but said it had revised its counting mechanism, making the figures hard to compare to previous dailytolls.

The total number of deaths in Spain now stands at 19,478, the third highest in the world after the United States and Italy.