UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 19,500: Govt

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 05:22 PM

Spain coronavirus death toll nears 19,500: govt

Spain's death toll increased to nearly 19,500, government figures showed on Friday

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Spain's death toll increased to nearly 19,500, government figures showed on Friday.

The country reported 585 new fatalities in the past 24 hours, but said it had revised its counting mechanism, making the figures hard to compare to previous dailytolls.

The total number of deaths in Spain now stands at 19,478, the third highest in the world after the United States and Italy.

Related Topics

World Spain Italy United States Government

Recent Stories

Almost 300 people stranded in Venezuela due to vir ..

20 seconds ago

Federal cabinet approves Ordinance for Constructio ..

6 minutes ago

No 'Ramazan Bachat Bazaras' in Sindh due to corona ..

21 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan says strict action 'inev ..

23 seconds ago

Pakistan Coast Guard conducts screening of 15,733 ..

25 seconds ago

Russia Ranks 2nd Globally in Terms of Numbers of C ..

27 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.