Spain Counts 832 Deaths In 24 Hours As Toll Surges To 5,690: Govt

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 04:36 PM

Spain counts 832 deaths in 24 hours as toll surges to 5,690: govt

The death toll in Spain surged over 5,600 on Saturday after a record 832 people died in 24 hours, and the number of infections soared over 72,000, the government said

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :The death toll in Spain surged over 5,600 on Saturday after a record 832 people died in 24 hours, and the number of infections soared over 72,000, the government said.

Spain has the world's second-highest coronavirus death toll after Italy with 5,690 fatalities. The number of cases have jumped to 72,248 as the country moves to significantly increase testing.

