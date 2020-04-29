Spain daily toll slightly up with 325 new virus deaths

Another 325 people died of COVID-19 in Spain in a slight increase in the daily figure, pushing the overall toll past 24,000, government said Wednesday

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Another 325 people died of COVID-19 in Spain in a slight increase in the daily figure, pushing the overall toll past 24,000, government said Wednesday.

Despite the slight increase from Tuesday's figure of 301, it was the sixth consecutive day that the number has been below 400 in Spain, which has now lost 24,275 lives as a result of the deadly virus, making it the third worst-hit country in the world.