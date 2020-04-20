UrduPoint.com
Spain Daily Virus Death Toll Drops Under 400

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 03:42 PM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :A total of 399 people died of COVID-19 in Spain over the past 24 hours, down from 410 a day earlier, the government said on Monday.

The latest figures also showed the number of cases soaring to 200,210 in Spain, which has suffered the third-highest number of virus deaths in the world after the United States and Italy.

