Spain daily virus death toll drops under 400

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :A total of 399 people died of COVID-19 in Spain over the past 24 hours, down from 410 a day earlier, the government said on Monday.

The latest figures also showed the number of cases soaring to 200,210 in Spain, which has suffered the third-highest number of virus deaths in the world after the United States and Italy.