Spain Daily Virus Deaths 757, Second Successive Rise
Wed 08th April 2020
Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Spain recorded a second successive daily rise in coronavirus-related deaths with 757 fatalities, lifting the total toll to 14,555, the health ministry said Wednesday.
The number of new infections in the world's second hardest-hit country after Italy also grew to 146,690, up from 140,510, it added.