UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Death Toll Hits 4,858 As 769 Die In 24 Hours

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 04:22 PM

Spain death toll hits 4,858 as 769 die in 24 hours

The death toll in Spain soared over 4,800 Friday after 769 people died in 24 hours, in what was a record one-day figure for fatalities, the government said

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The death toll in Spain soared over 4,800 Friday after 769 people died in 24 hours, in what was a record one-day figure for fatalities, the government said.

Health ministry figures showed the number of deaths reaching 4,858, while cases jumped to 64,059, although the rate of new infections appeared to be slowing, registering a 14 percent increase compared with 18 percent a day earlier.

Related Topics

Died Spain Government

Recent Stories

Indonesia virus plans 'in tatters' as infections s ..

2 seconds ago

Uganda police shoot 2 for violating movement ban

6 seconds ago

People must maintain social distancing to contain ..

8 seconds ago

Flag march for creating awareness on pandemic

9 seconds ago

Lukashenko Plans to Come to Moscow for WWII Victor ..

11 seconds ago

NAB moves another reference against former Premier ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.