Spain Logs Nearly 2,000 New Cases, As Infections Top 11,000: Govt

Tue 17th March 2020 | 04:34 PM

Spain logs nearly 2,000 new cases, as infections top 11,000: govt

Spain on Tuesday confirmed nearly 2,000 new cases of COVID-19, sending the total spiralling past 11,000, with 491 deaths, the health ministry said

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Spain on Tuesday confirmed nearly 2,000 new cases of COVID-19, sending the total spiralling past 11,000, with 491 deaths, the health ministry said.

Over the past 24 hours, the number of people infected rose by 1,987, hiking the overall total to 11,178, the ministry's emergencies coordinator Fernando Simon said, while indicating the number of people who had recovered stood at 1,098.

