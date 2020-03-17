UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Logs Nearly 2,000 New Cases, As Infections Top 11,000

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 05:48 PM

Spain logs nearly 2,000 new cases, as infections top 11,000

Spain on Tuesday confirmed nearly 2,000 new cases of COVID-19, sending the total spiralling past 11,000, with 491 deaths, the health ministry said

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Spain on Tuesday confirmed nearly 2,000 new cases of COVID-19, sending the total spiralling past 11,000, with 491 deaths, the health ministry said.

Spain is the fourth worst-hit country in the world after China, Italy and Iran, with numbers rising rapidly despite an unprecedented national lockdown, with the government ordering its 46 million population to stay home.

Over the past 24 hours, the number of people infected rose by 1,987, hiking the overall total to 11,178, the ministry's emergencies coordinator Fernando Simon said.

At the same time, the number of people who had recovered from the virus stood at 1,098, he said. But an update released by the ministry shortly afterwards revised down the figure to 1,028, giving a recovery rate of just over 9 percent.

Madrid is by far the worst-hit area, accounting for 4,871 cases, or 43 percent of the total infections in Spain.

It has also counted 355 deaths, fully 72.3 percent of the total number who have died in Spain since the start of the epidemic.

Related Topics

World Iran China Died Same Spain Italy From Government Million

Recent Stories

Lab to test Coronavirus patients made functional i ..

9 seconds ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Visits Air War College

6 minutes ago

AED100 million in programmes to support residentia ..

6 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific suspends all flight operations from M ..

9 minutes ago

NHSRC launches Messenger experience to aid locals ..

13 minutes ago

PM utilizing maximum resources for the development ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.