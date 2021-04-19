UrduPoint.com
Spain Mulls Delaying 2nd COVID-19 Vaccine Shots to Speed Up Campaign - Reports

Spain's health ministry is proposing a longer gap between first and second doses of some coronavirus vaccines for those under 80 to immunize more people and achieve heard immunity sooner, Spanish newspaper Mundo reported, citing a ministry document it had obtained

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Spain's health ministry is proposing a longer gap between first and second doses of some coronavirus vaccines for those under 80 to immunize more people and achieve heard immunity sooner, Spanish newspaper Mundo reported, citing a ministry document it had obtained.

According to the newspaper, a health commission will vote on the proposal on Tuesday.

The ministry reportedly suggests increasing the interval between the first and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to 56 days for all patients under 80.

Experts estimate that this will reduce the infection rate by 22-26% and deaths by 30-32%.

The AstraZeneca vaccine should still be administered 12 weeks apart.

In addition, the ministry proposes banning all mass events in the worst-hit regions until population immunity is developed.

Last week, it was announced that a bullfight is slated for May 2 at Madrid's Las Ventas and regional elections for May 4.

