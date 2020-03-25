UrduPoint.com
Spain Overtakes China Virus Toll With 3,434 Deaths: Govt

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 04:28 PM

Spain's coronavirus death toll overtook that of China on Wednesday, rising to 3,434 after 738 people died over the past 24 hours, the government said

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Spain's coronavirus death toll overtook that of China on Wednesday, rising to 3,434 after 738 people died over the past 24 hours, the government said.

The spiralling number of deaths came as Spain entered the 11th day of an unprecedented lockdown to try and rein in the COVID-19 epidemic that has now infected 47,610 people, the health ministry said.

