UrduPoint.com

Spain Records Highest-ever 14-day Incidence Of COVID-19 After Christmas Break

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 04:18 PM

Spain records highest-ever 14-day incidence of COVID-19 after Christmas break

The Spanish Ministry of Health on Monday evening said that the 14-day incidence of the coronavirus rose by 294 points in the four days from Dec. 23 to 1,206.21 cases per 100,000 people after the Christmas holiday weekend

MADRID, Dec. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) --:The Spanish Ministry of Health on Monday evening said that the 14-day incidence of the coronavirus rose by 294 points in the four days from Dec. 23 to 1,206.21 cases per 100,000 people after the Christmas holiday weekend.

This increase, which comes after the ministry reported 214,619 new infections over the past four days, was the highest 14-day incidence ever recorded in Spain since the pandemic started.

A total of 5,932,626 people have now been infected by COVID-19 in Spain, while the 120 deaths from COVID-19 reported on Monday lifts the total number of fatalities to 89,139.

The news comes on the first anniversary of the start of the vaccination campaign in Spain on Dec. 27, 2020.

Related Topics

Christmas Spain 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber announces shift to 4.5-day working w ..

Dubai Chamber announces shift to 4.5-day working week

22 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi updates procedure to enter the emirate f ..

Abu Dhabi updates procedure to enter the emirate from within UAE

37 minutes ago
 EDB’S Business Banking App enables access to 500 ..

EDB’S Business Banking App enables access to 500 UAE companies in 3 months

37 minutes ago
 Disabled need extra Covid legal protection: German ..

Disabled need extra Covid legal protection: German court

4 minutes ago
 China sees over 9 mln fresh college graduates in 2 ..

China sees over 9 mln fresh college graduates in 2021

4 minutes ago
 ECP notifies delimitation of constituencies for Si ..

ECP notifies delimitation of constituencies for Sindh local govt polls

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.