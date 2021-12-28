Spain records highest-ever 14-day incidence of COVID-19 after Christmas break

(@FahadShabbir)

The Spanish Ministry of Health on Monday evening said that the 14-day incidence of the coronavirus rose by 294 points in the four days from Dec. 23 to 1,206.21 cases per 100,000 people after the Christmas holiday weekend

MADRID, Dec. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) --:The Spanish Ministry of Health on Monday evening said that the 14-day incidence of the coronavirus rose by 294 points in the four days from Dec. 23 to 1,206.21 cases per 100,000 people after the Christmas holiday weekend.

This increase, which comes after the ministry reported 214,619 new infections over the past four days, was the highest 14-day incidence ever recorded in Spain since the pandemic started.

A total of 5,932,626 people have now been infected by COVID-19 in Spain, while the 120 deaths from COVID-19 reported on Monday lifts the total number of fatalities to 89,139.

The news comes on the first anniversary of the start of the vaccination campaign in Spain on Dec. 27, 2020.