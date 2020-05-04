UrduPoint.com
Spain Records Less Than 200 COVID-19 Deaths For 2nd Straight Day - Health Ministry

Spain Records Less Than 200 COVID-19 Deaths for 2nd Straight Day - Health Ministry

Spain has recorded less than 200 new deaths from COVID-19 for a second straight day, taking the toll to 25,428, the Health Ministry said Monday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Spain has recorded less than 200 new deaths from COVID-19 for a second straight day, taking the toll to 25,428, the Health Ministry said Monday.

Over the past 24 hours, the country has confirmed 164 coronavirus-related fatalities, the same number as on Sunday.

It is the lowest daily increase since March 18.

The case tally has risen by 356 to over 218,000. On Sunday, Spain reported 838 new cases.

Another 2,441 patients have recovered, with the total topping 121,000.

Spain is one of the hardest-hit countries by the current pandemic, being second only to the United States in terms of confirmed cases, and fourth in terms of fatalities.

