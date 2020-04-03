Spain Registers 7,500 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, Total Reaches 117,700 - Health Ministry

Over the past 24 hours, 7,500 new patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Spain, while the number of coronavirus-related deaths is close to 11,000 after 950 people died, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Over the past 24 hours, 7,500 new patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Spain, while the number of coronavirus-related deaths is close to 11,000 after 950 people died, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday.

Spain has registered 117,710 confirmed cases to date, surpassing Italy with its 115,242 cases.

In total, 10,935 patients have died, while 30,513 recovered.

About 6,400 people are in intensive care units. Thus, 76,300 cases remain active.

Madrid has confirmed around 34,000 cases with 4,500 fatalities, while the region of Catalonia has registered 23,500 cases with 2,300 fatalities.

Spanish authorities extended the high alert regime in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic through April 11.