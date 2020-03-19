Spain Registers Over 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases - Health Ministry

Spain has registered a total of 17,147 coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said Thursday, up from 13,700 cases a day earlier

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Spain has registered a total of 17,147 coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said Thursday, up from 13,700 cases a day earlier.

More than 160 people died in the last 24 hours, the authorities said.

More than 6,700 of the COVID-19 patients are in the Spanish capital of Madrid.