UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Registers Over 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:22 PM

Spain Registers Over 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases - Health Ministry

Spain has registered a total of 17,147 coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said Thursday, up from 13,700 cases a day earlier

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Spain has registered a total of 17,147 coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said Thursday, up from 13,700 cases a day earlier.

More than 160 people died in the last 24 hours, the authorities said.

More than 6,700 of the COVID-19 patients are in the Spanish capital of Madrid.

Related Topics

Died Madrid Spain From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Huawei Launches New AI to Diagnose Coronavirus wit ..

4 minutes ago

WAM Report: UAE efforts to combat COVID-19 spread

9 minutes ago

Rupee loses 5 paisa against dollar in interbank

52 seconds ago

NATO Taking Robust Measures Against COVID-19 While ..

9 minutes ago

Asia stocks dive, dollar soars as ECB bazooka fail ..

54 seconds ago

France may extend lockdown as many flout the rules ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.