Spain Registers Over 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases - Health Ministry
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:22 PM
MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Spain has registered a total of 17,147 coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said Thursday, up from 13,700 cases a day earlier.
More than 160 people died in the last 24 hours, the authorities said.
More than 6,700 of the COVID-19 patients are in the Spanish capital of Madrid.