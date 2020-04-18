Spain Reports More Than 20,000 Coronavirus Deaths
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 04:28 PM
Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :The death toll from the coronavirus in Spain, one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, moved past 20,000 on Saturday, the health ministry said.
A total of 20,043 people have now succumbed to the disease, which killed 565 people in Spain in the past 24 hours, slightly down on the 585 reported on Friday.