Spain reports more than 20,000 coronavirus deaths

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :The death toll from the coronavirus in Spain, one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, moved past 20,000 on Saturday, the health ministry said.

A total of 20,043 people have now succumbed to the disease, which killed 565 people in Spain in the past 24 hours, slightly down on the 585 reported on Friday.