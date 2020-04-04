UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Says Coronavirus Deaths Down For Second Straight Day At 809

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 04:58 PM

Spain says coronavirus deaths down for second straight day at 809

Spain recorded a second successive daily drop in coronavirus-related deaths with 809 fatalities, according to official figures published on Saturday

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Spain recorded a second successive daily drop in coronavirus-related deaths with 809 fatalities, according to official figures published on Saturday.

The number of deaths in Spain peaked on Thursday at 950.

The total number of deaths in Spain now stands at 11,744, second only to Italy.

The number of new cases in Spain also slowed with 7,026 taking the total to 124,736.

Related Topics

Spain Italy

Recent Stories

Wealthy countries should come forward to help Sout ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan visits quarantine facili ..

4 minutes ago

PM Tiger Force for every Pakistani, without politi ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 outbreak: Pakistan Hindu Council rejects ..

2 minutes ago

25 more quarantine center patients test negative: ..

2 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Tops 55,000, Deat ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.