Spain says coronavirus deaths down for second straight day at 809

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Spain recorded a second successive daily drop in coronavirus-related deaths with 809 fatalities, according to official figures published on Saturday.

The number of deaths in Spain peaked on Thursday at 950.

The total number of deaths in Spain now stands at 11,744, second only to Italy.

The number of new cases in Spain also slowed with 7,026 taking the total to 124,736.