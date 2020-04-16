UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Sees 551 New Virus Deaths As Toll Tops 19,000

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 04:43 PM

Spain sees 551 new virus deaths as toll tops 19,000

Spain's coronavirus death toll soared past 19,000 on Thursday after 551 people died of COVID-19, with the numbers reflecting a slowdown after nearly five weeks on lockdow

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Spain's coronavirus death toll soared past 19,000 on Thursday after 551 people died of COVID-19, with the numbers reflecting a slowdown after nearly five weeks on lockdown.

One of the worst-hit countries in the world, Spain has seen the increase in the number of deaths and infections come down over the past fortnight, with the overnight fatalities taking the toll to 19,130.

But there are growing concerns that the toll may be far higher, with regional authorities in Madrid and Catalonia insisting they each had thousands more victims than the official count.

Madrid, which by Thursday counted 6,877 deaths, has mooted a figure well above 10,000, while Catalonia, where some 3,855 have died, believes its toll to be nearly double that after changing counting method.

One of the victims was best-selling Chilean writer Luis Sepulveda who died at a hospital in northern Spain, his publishing house said on Thursday. He was 70.

Spain also recorded 5,183 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall figure to 182,816 -- officially second highest in the world behind the United States.

Health authorities say the virus has peaked in Spain since the number of daily deaths reached 950 people on April 2, but they have insisted on maintaining the March 14 lockdown that is likely to be extended into mid-May.

One of the tightest lockdowns in Europe, the restrictions allow just essential workers out, otherwise the rest of the population can only leave home to buy food and medicine, to attend a medical emergency or to briefly walk the dog.

Related Topics

World Europe Died Buy Madrid Spain United States March April May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

No Need to Wait for Vaccine Before Lifting Coronav ..

3 minutes ago

Five Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) officia ..

31 seconds ago

EU Delays 3 Green Deal Initiatives to 2021 Due to ..

35 seconds ago

Rupee recovers 10 paisas in interbank

4 minutes ago

Net value of share investments by UAE citizens in ..

13 minutes ago

Europe coronavirus death toll tops 90,000: AFP tal ..

36 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.