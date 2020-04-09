UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Sees Daily Drop In Virus Deaths, Over 15,000 Total

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 04:42 PM

Spain sees daily drop in virus deaths, over 15,000 total

Spain's daily death toll from the coronavirus fell to 683 on Thursday, after rising for two days, the authorities said

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Spain's daily death toll from the coronavirus fell to 683 on Thursday, after rising for two days, the authorities said.

The country, one of the worst hit by the pandemic, has now recorded 15,238 deaths from COVID-19.

The daily toll was down from 757 on Wednesday.

