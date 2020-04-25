Spain sees slight hike in daily virus toll with 378 deaths

Spain's daily virus toll rose slightly on Saturday with 378 people dying, the government said a day after the country registered its lowest number of fatalities in four weeks

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :Spain's daily virus toll rose slightly on Saturday with 378 people dying, the government said a day after the country registered its lowest number of fatalities in four weeks.

The figure hiked the overall number of deaths in Spain to 22,902, making it the third worst-hit country in the world after the United States and Italy.