Spain Virus Death Toll Hits 767, 30 Percent Jump In 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 05:30 PM

Spain virus death toll hits 767, 30 percent jump in 24 hours

Spain on Thursday announced deaths due to the novel coronavirus had risen about 30 percent over the past 24 hours to 767

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Spain on Thursday announced deaths due to the novel coronavirus had risen about 30 percent over the past 24 hours to 767.

A total of 17,147 people have contracted the disease in the country, a roughly 25 percent increase over the previous day, according to the health ministry, with the figure expected to rise further in the coming days as testing for COVID-19 becomes more readily available.

