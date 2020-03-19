Spain virus death toll hits 767, 30 percent jump in 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

Spain on Thursday announced deaths due to the novel coronavirus had risen about 30 percent over the past 24 hours to 767

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Spain on Thursday announced deaths due to the novel coronavirus had risen about 30 percent over the past 24 hours to 767.

A total of 17,147 people have contracted the disease in the country, a roughly 25 percent increase over the previous day, according to the health ministry, with the figure expected to rise further in the coming days as testing for COVID-19 becomes more readily available.