UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain Virus Death Toll Rises By 514 To 2,696: Govt

Umer Jamshaid 37 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 04:22 PM

Spain virus death toll rises by 514 to 2,696: govt

Another 514 people have died in Spain over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 2,696, as the number of infections surged towards 40,000, the government said Tuesday

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Another 514 people have died in Spain over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 2,696, as the number of infections surged towards 40,000, the government said Tuesday.

The number of people who have tested positive rose by nearly 20 percent to 39,673, the health ministry said, while the death toll represented an increase of 23.5 percent over the figures from Monday.

hmw/mg/spm

Related Topics

Died Spain From Government

Recent Stories

Govt failed to control Taftan Border to stop sprea ..

7 minutes ago

TRA publishes list of 22 online grocery apps

14 minutes ago

Ministry of Justice: Penalties stipulated in &#039 ..

14 minutes ago

Baring Vostok's Calvey Has 'Catastrophic' Vitamin ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council’s “Be Fit, Be Safe” cam ..

25 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Your City Needs Yo ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.