Spain Virus Death Toll Soars Past 1,000: Ministry

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 05:06 PM

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The coronavirus toll in Spain rose to 1,002 on Friday following the deaths of 235 people in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The number of cases also soared to 19,980, after another 2,833 infections were confirmed over the same period, the ministry's emergencies coordinator Fernando Simon said.

