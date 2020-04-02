UrduPoint.com
Spain Virus Death Toll Tops 10,000: Govt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 03:55 PM

Spain virus death toll tops 10,000: govt

The coronavirus death toll in Spain surged over 10,000 on Thursday after a record 950 deaths in 24 hours, with the number of confirmed cases passing the 110,000 mark, the government said

The coronavirus death toll in Spain surged over 10,000 on Thursday after a record 950 deaths in 24 hours, with the number of confirmed cases passing the 110,000 mark, the government said.

Spain has the world's second-highest death toll after Italy, with the virus so far claiming 10,003 lives although the rate of new infections and deaths continued its downward trend, the health ministry figures showed.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

