Spain virus infections top 13,700 with 558 deaths: govt

Madrid, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :The number of people infected by COVID-19 in Spain soared past 13,700 on Wednesday with the number of deaths rising to 558, the health ministry said.

"We have 13,716 cases in Spain, which is 2,538 more than yesterday, which implies an increase of 18 percent," said the ministry's emergencies coordinator Fernando Simon, indicating the number of deaths had risen by 67 over the same period.