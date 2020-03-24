Spain's number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 6,600 over the past 24 hours and now nears 40,000, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Spain's number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 6,600 over the past 24 hours and now nears 40,000, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Spanish Health Ministry has updated the case count to 39,673, adding that the death toll has reached 2,696 after increasing by 514 over the past 24 hours.

The condition of 2,600 people is assessed as critical. As many as 3,800 patients have recovered.