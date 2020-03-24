- Home
Spain's COVID-19 Case Count Up By 6,600 Over Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Up By 514- Ministry
Sumaira FH 29 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 04:23 PM
Spain's number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 6,600 over the past 24 hours and now nears 40,000, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday
MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020)
The Spanish Health Ministry has updated the case count to 39,673, adding that the death toll has reached 2,696 after increasing by 514 over the past 24 hours.
The condition of 2,600 people is assessed as critical. As many as 3,800 patients have recovered.