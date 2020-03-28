Spain's death toll from coronavirus-related complications reached 5,690 people on Saturday after the Health Ministry reported that another 832 patients had died over the past 24 hours

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) Spain's death toll from coronavirus-related complications reached 5,690 people on Saturday after the Health Ministry reported that another 832 patients had died over the past 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19 cases has exceeded 72,200, with 8,189 patients tested positive in the past 24 hours.

About 4,500 patients are in serious condition. Meanwhile, 12,300 people have recovered from the illness.

The capital city of Madrid and the surrounding region remain the worst-hit, with some 21,500 cases and 2,800 dead. The autonomous region of Catalonia has recorded 14,300 cases.

Spain is the second most affected country in Europe after Italy in terms of COVID-19 confirmed cases.